First Light Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for about 3.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $12,082,860. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $237.70 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

