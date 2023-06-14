First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the quarter. KORU Medical Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of KORU Medical Systems worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 21,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,430. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.57. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

