First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Stock Down 5.8 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $27.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.37. 699,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

