First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $1.97 Million Position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VAMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 7,811 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

