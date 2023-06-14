First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 711 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,306,000 after buying an additional 556,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. 834,081 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

