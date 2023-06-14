First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $289.10. 157,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,590. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

