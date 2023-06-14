First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Biogen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.96. The stock had a trading volume of 82,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.99. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

