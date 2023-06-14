First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,519. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

