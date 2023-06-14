First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $540,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 560,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,909,000 after purchasing an additional 128,754 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 45,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.99. 8,807,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,308,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

