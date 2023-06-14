First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys 35 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,626,100,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,665. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $496.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

