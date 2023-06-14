FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,540,000. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,582. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

