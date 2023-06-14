FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,331,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 468,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,122,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,967. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.