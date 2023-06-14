FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,405,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in eBay by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,912,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $203,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,731 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in eBay by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in eBay by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Stock Down 0.1 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
