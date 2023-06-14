FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,599 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.