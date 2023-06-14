FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,228 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 439,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,834. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

