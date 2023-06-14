FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. 5,117,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

