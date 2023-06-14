FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.21. 538,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,407. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.