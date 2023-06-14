FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $5,936,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 315,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 677,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

