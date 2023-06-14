FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2,261.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.91. 4,958,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,249,650. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.