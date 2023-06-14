FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

