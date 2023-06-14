Fine Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 105,142 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.2% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.40% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,368,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after purchasing an additional 164,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 51,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

