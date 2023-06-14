Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

IYE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

