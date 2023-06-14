Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $16,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.80. 4,211,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,192,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,967 shares of company stock worth $33,029,070. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

