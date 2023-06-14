Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

