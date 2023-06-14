Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases Shares of 234,628 Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 4.99% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,416,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIVI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 6,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,712. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $299.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

