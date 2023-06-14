Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 538,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,557. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

