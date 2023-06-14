Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 135,916 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 1,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

