Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 1.43% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,001,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

