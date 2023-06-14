Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 2,156 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.52. 31,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

