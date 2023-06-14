Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 70,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 689,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $421.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $156.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.