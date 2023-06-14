Financial Freedom LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $287.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

