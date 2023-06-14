Financial Freedom LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $111.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.