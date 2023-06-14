Financial Freedom LLC Makes New $10.29 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,448. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

