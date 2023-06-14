Financial Freedom LLC Invests $190,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 321,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.