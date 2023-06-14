Financial Freedom LLC Buys Shares of 2,451 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.31. 4,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,299. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average is $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

