Financial Freedom LLC Acquires Shares of 25,532 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.6% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.87. 7,403,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,987,637. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $364.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

