Financial Freedom LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 535,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

