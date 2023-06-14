Financial Freedom LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 123,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

