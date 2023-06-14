Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $13.84 Million in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 10.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,981. The company has a market cap of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

