Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,603. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

