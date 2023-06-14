Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 135,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,413,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

