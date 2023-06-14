Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,592,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,805. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

