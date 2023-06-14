Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 4,494,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,869,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

