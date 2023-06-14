Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITBP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 18,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

