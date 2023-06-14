Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $25.91.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
