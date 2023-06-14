Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

