Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 230,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

