Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $219,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 77,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,470. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

