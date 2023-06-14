Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. First Bancshares accounts for about 2.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after buying an additional 428,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 564.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 375,765 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

FBMS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.