Fifth Lane Capital LP Increases Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for 0.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Seritage Growth Properties stock remained flat at $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 46,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,111. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 108.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.