Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,126 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. 1,151,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

